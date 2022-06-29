NEET PG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate and Master of Dental Surgery, NEET PG, MDS counselling 2022 shortly at mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG 2022 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in online mode on June 1, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the postgraduate medical entrance examination, securing NEET PG 2022 cutoff will be able to participate in the NEET PG counselling.

NEET PG 2022: Process for Registration

- First of all open mcc.nic.in after the announcement of Schedule.

- Now you can NEET PG Counselling 2022 link in the center of the Home page.

- After that you have to enter your NEET PG Registration Number and complete the registration process.

- You have to upload your Rank Card and then pay the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Fees.

- Note Down your Login Password for Choice Filling later.

- In this way you can do NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration.

NEET PG counselling 2022; List of mandatory documents

- NEET PG 2022 admit Card

- NEET PG result 2022

- Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations

- MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

- Completion certificate of internship for NEET PG by July 31, 2022

- Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Council (SMC)

- Date of birth proof

- Valid ID proof

- Caste certificate

- Disability Certificate

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling

- Firstly, NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling starts from 1st Week of July,.

- Only Registered Candidates on mcc.nic.in who have passed the NEET PG 2022 are eligible to fill choices under it.

- Only 50% All India Quota Seats are available for which you can fill choices online @ mcc.nic.in.

- After filling choices, you have to wait for the counselling round to complete and then only you will be able to see your allotment status.

- There are three rounds of Counselling called Round 1, Round 2 and Mop Up Round in which you can appear after single registration

MCC will conduct NEET PG and NEET MDS 2022 counselling for 50% AIQ seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutions. State counselling authorities will fill 50% of the state quota seats.