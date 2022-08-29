NEET PG 2022 counsellling POSTPONED, check latest updates here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) postponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling on Monday (August 29). The NEET PG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to be commenced on September 1 was postponed to include more seats for the benefits of the candidates. MCC is rescheduling the tentative NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule and the new shedule will be available on the official - mcc.nic.in soon.

"The Candidates of NEET-PG, 2022 are informed that the NEET PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022. However, the National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to reschedule the NEET PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022," MCC stated official notice

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had on August 29 refused to stay the NEET PG 2022 counselling saying that it will not interfere with NEET-PG 2022 Counselling as it "cannot put students` life in jeopardy."

On the basis of NEET PG MDS 2022 counselling, 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats will be offered.