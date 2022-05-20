हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET-PG 2022

NEET PG 2022 exam tomorrow - Check exam day guidelines here

Students who wish to sit in the examination can get the NEET PG 2022 admit card on the official website, nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 exam tomorrow - Check exam day guidelines here
Representational image

NEET PG 2022 exam: Despite strong demand from students to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022), the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to hold the NEET PG 2022 exam on Saturday (May 21, 2022). Students who wish to sit in the examination can get the NEET PG 2022 admit card on the official website, nbe.edu.in. It may be noted that the EET PG 2022 exam will take place in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM.

This year, the students will now get additional 30 minutes, as the duration of the exam has been increased to 3 hours and 30 minutes. The exam will carry total marks of 800, with 200 questions.

Candidates need to note that the NEET PG 2022 paper will be divided into three sections – Section A, B and C, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with English as the only medium of instruction.

NEET PG 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

  • Make sure to carry your NEET PG 2022 admit card print out with affixed passport-size photograph.
  • Candidates will also have to carry the photocopy of permanent/ provisional MCI/ SMC registration
  • Candidates should have a valid photo ID proof such as aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, PAN card or passport with then.
  • Don’t carry mobile phone, smartwatch, calculator or any other electronic gadgets.
  • Do not wear/carry jewellery to exam hall.
  • Do not carry bags, wallet, pouches, and any other item along with you.

