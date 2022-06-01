हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET PG 2022 results

NEET PG 2022 results declared in record 10 days! Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says THIS

"NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya tweeted. 

NEW DELHI: The NEET-PG 2022 results or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results (Post Graduate) were declared on Wednesday in record 10 days after the examination on May 21. The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared in record 10 days, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record time.

The Health Minister also took to Twitter and congratulated the successful candidates.

"NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya tweeted. 

 

 

Mandaviya also shared the link for NEET PG 2022 candidates to check the result at https://natboard.edu.in. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.

 

