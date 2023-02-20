NEET PG 2023 Exam: Application Correction Window Ends TODAY natboard.edu.in- Steps to Edit Here

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be closing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) edit window for NEET PG application form today, February 20. Candidates can make changes to their information at natboard.edu.in. On February 18, 2023, the board opened the edit window for candidates who had not provided their pictures or thumb impressions as instructed. Candidates can modify their photos as many times as they like before the edit window closes, according to an official notice from the NBE. Signatures with capital letters or merely initials are not permitted; candidates who submit such signatures will be required to correct their errors. Images that are more than three months old, have low lighting, no formal dress, or are blurry must be replaced with images that comply with the NEET PG information bulletin.

NEET PG 2023: Steps to edit application form here

Step 1: Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Choose the NNET-PG tab given on the home page

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Make the required changes in the application form and submit

Step 5: Download a copy of the updated application form

On March 5, 2023, the NEET PG exam will be held. Candidates, on the other hand, have been vehemently opposed to the tests being held in March. According to the official notice, all candidates who finished their internship between July 7 and August 11 will be entitled to register during the re-opening of the window.