NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 begins today on mcc.nic.in, check full schedule here

NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 2 registration will begin today on the official website- mcc.nic.in, scroll down to check the complete schedule and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will commence the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 today, October 10. According to the official schedule released by the MCC, the registration for round 2 of NEET PG COunselling 2022 was scheduled to begin on October 10 and candidates will be able apply for round 2 on the official website- mcc.nic.in. 

MCC has concluded Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling. Candidates were allowed to go report to their respective colleges and allotted seats till October 7, 2022. Candidates who could not get a seat in the first round of NEET PG Counselling or did not receive a desirable seat can register for the 2nd round of NEET PG Counselling on the official website of MCC.

According to MCC's official schedule, the candidates will be able to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 till 12 pm on October 14 and the payment facility for the candidates will be available up to 8 pm.
Candidates will be able complete the choice filling/locking step from October 11 to October 14 up to 11.55 pm. Candidates will be able to lock the choices of preferred colleges and courses on October 14 from 3 pm to 11.55 pm. 

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 2 result will be declared on October 19, 2022 and the candidates will be required to report to the allotted colleges from October 20 to October 26, 2022. Once Round 2 concludes, only two rounds of NEET PG Counselling will be left – Mop Up Round and Online Stray Vacancy. The mop-up round is scheduled to begin on October 31, 2022.

 

