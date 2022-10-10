NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 begins today on mcc.nic.in, check full schedule here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will commence the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 today, October 10. According to the official schedule released by the MCC, the registration for round 2 of NEET PG COunselling 2022 was scheduled to begin on October 10 and candidates will be able apply for round 2 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

MCC has concluded Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling. Candidates were allowed to go report to their respective colleges and allotted seats till October 7, 2022. Candidates who could not get a seat in the first round of NEET PG Counselling or did not receive a desirable seat can register for the 2nd round of NEET PG Counselling on the official website of MCC.

ALSO READ- TN NEET PG Counseling 2022: Round 1 allotment list OUT, direct link here

According to MCC's official schedule, the candidates will be able to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 till 12 pm on October 14 and the payment facility for the candidates will be available up to 8 pm.

Candidates will be able complete the choice filling/locking step from October 11 to October 14 up to 11.55 pm. Candidates will be able to lock the choices of preferred colleges and courses on October 14 from 3 pm to 11.55 pm.

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 2 result will be declared on October 19, 2022 and the candidates will be required to report to the allotted colleges from October 20 to October 26, 2022. Once Round 2 concludes, only two rounds of NEET PG Counselling will be left – Mop Up Round and Online Stray Vacancy. The mop-up round is scheduled to begin on October 31, 2022.