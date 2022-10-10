TN NEET PG Counseling 2022: Round 1 allotment list OUT on tnmedicalselection.net, direct link here

TN NEET PG 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education, DME has released the Tamil Nadu NEET PG Allotment List for the NEET PG Counseling 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counseling can download the allotment list from the official website- tnmedicalselection.net.

According to the official statement released, candidates who have qualified the TN NEET PG Counselling round 1 will have to report to their respective colleges by October 12.

“It is for information that the candidates can resign their seats of Round I counselling within the stipulated date and time / cutoff date of Round I i.e., 12-10-2022 up to 5.00 PM, after which they will be considered as part of Round II and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round II Counselling,” state the official notificatin.

The candidates who were not allotted colleges in Round 1 can register for Round 2. The dates for TN NEET should be out soon and will be released by the DME, Tamil Nadu on its official website

Here's how to download TN NEET PG Counseling Round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website - tnmedicalselection.net

Then click on the PG Courses section and click on medical courses

The allotment list link will be on the screen

Once it opens, download and keep a copy

Candidates who have been allotted colleges in the first round of TN NEET PG Counseling 2022 will have to produce documents namely NEET PG Score Card, NEET PG Admit Card, Aadhar Card, MBBS Degree Certificate or Provisional Pass Certificate and Diploma certificate, CRRI Completion Certificate.

Candidates will also be required to show Permanent Medical Registration Certificate issued by the Medical Council of India / State Medical Council or Provisional Registration Certificate issued by the Medical Council of India / State Medical Council at the time of reporting.

Community Certificate (if applicable), Recent Regional Medical Board Certificate for Persons with Disabilities, Eligibility Certificate, if applicable, Post Card size colour photograph are also required to be produced byb the candidates at the time of reporting.