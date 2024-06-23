NEET-PG Exam Row: 'Another Example Of Ruined Education System Under Modi...', Says Rahul Gandhi | Top Updates

NEET-PG Row: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over the postponement of NEET-PG exam, calling it "another unfortunate example of how the education system has been ruined." Health Ministry announced on Saturday that it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, which was due to take place on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in light of recent allegations about the integrity of various competitive exams.

Gandhi wrote in Hindi on 'X', "Now NEET PG is also postponed! This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under the rule of Narendra Modi. "In BJP rule, students are not forced to 'study' to make their career but are forced to 'fight' with the government to save their future," he said.

"Now it is clear - Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time, is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli said.

"Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students - we must save the future of the country from it.Under the BJP's administration, instead of creating their professions through education, students are obliged to fight the government to secure their future," Gandhi added.

NTA Director Shunted Out, Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Probe Against Agency

Faced with criticism over alleged malpractices and fraud in competitive exams, the Centre on Saturday removed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh and appointed a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan to investigate the agency's operations and recommend exam reforms.

The June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC-NET) was postponed on Friday due to unavoidable circumstances and logistics. UGC-NET was cancelled on Wednesday due to allegations that the exam's integrity had been jeopardised.

Opposition parties have also cited irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the results of which were revealed by the National Testing Agency on June 4. The CBI has been tasked with investigating the suspected anomalies in this examination.