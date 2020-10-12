NEET result 2020 likely to be announced today: Where and how to check scorecard

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 and the final answer on Monday (October 12).

According to reports, NTA officials earlier confirmed that the NEET 2020 Result will be declared by October 12. However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results.

As per the NTA officials, the NEET 2020 result is highly expected to be released in online mode.

Once released, candidates can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body — ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in.

About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results. The final asnwer keys will also be made available to candidates on the official website of NEET — ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

Once the final answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam, can check it for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the NEET answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key’.

Step 3: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the NEET answer key.

The NTA had released the OMR sheet on October 5 and has also provided an option to challenge responses. The facility to challenge the NEET OMR answer sheets was available from October 5 to October 7 (6 pm). For every question challenged, candidates were required to pay a sum of Rs 1000 online as the processing fee. The payment was to be made up to 8 pm on October 7, 2020, through Debit/credit card/net banking.

Till last year, students were given the opportunity to raise objections as soon as the answer was issued. This year, there is a slight change. Candidates who appeared for NEET 2020 exam, should note that a notice regarding challenging the keys will be released later.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.