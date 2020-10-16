NEET result 2020 to be out today at ntaneet.nic.in; check out result declaration time

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result: Students who took the National Testing Agency (NTA) examination will get their results today (October 16) at NEET official website. Once declared candidates can visit NEET official websites - ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in to check their marks.

According to sources, the result is expected to be announced at 4 pm; however, an official announcement regarding the time is still not made. Candidates should note that NEET 2020 result can only be downloaded up to 90 days from the date of declaration.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to announce the NEET Result 2020 on October 16. The court also observed that candidates who couldn't appear for the NEET UG exam 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, be given a chance to appear in the test on October 14.

Union Cabinet Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on October 12 announced on Twitter that NEET-UG 2020 results will be announced on 16th October 2020. "The exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates," he tweeted.

NEET 2020 exams were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results. The final answer keys will also be made available to candidates on the official website of NEET — ntaneet.nic.in. NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

Once the final answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam, can check it for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

NEET Ranks 2020:

Along with the result, NTA would also release the NEET 2020 Rank List for All India Quota. The State-wise merit lists would be shared with the respective authorities which would conduct the counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats. For 15 per cent AIQ, the NEET Ranks and Marks are expected to vary.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.