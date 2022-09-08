NEET UG 2022 Results: NEET UG results were declared on September 7, 2022 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Tanishka, a student from Rajasthan who earned 715 points this year, has been named the top student in India. Despite the fact that four students had identical grades and percentile rankings, Vatsa Ashish Batra, a student from Delhi, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, and Rucha Pawashe, both from Karnataka, are the other three students who received 715 points.

A similar thing happened in 2020, when two students, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh, received 720/720 perfect scores, although the former received AIR 1 because of his age under the NTA's tie-breaking rules. the ultimate rule for breaking ties was to give a better rank to the candidate who is older in age. The age issue must have been the deciding factor because both received flawless grades. But last year, that changed. Three students who scored 720/720 were named top students because NTA eliminated the age restriction from the tie-breaking rule. ALSO READ: NEET UG-2022 Results: Rajasthan's Tanishka bags 1st rank, 18 female candidates in top 50

NTA changed the tie-breaking criteria once more in 2022. Now, ties between candidates are broken in the following order if two or more of them receive the same marks on the exam:

A candidate who scored higher on the test in Biology (Botany & Zoology) would be given preference. The candidate who scored higher on the test in the category of chemistry. The candidate who scored higher on the test in the category of physics, followed by, A candidate who attempted fewer incorrect answers than correct ones across all of the test's subjects, The candidate who attempted fewer correct answers than incorrect ones in Biology (Botany & Zoology), followed by The candidate who attempted fewer erroneous answers than correct ones in Chemistry, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics, followed by Candidate older in age, followed by Application number in ascending order.

The National Testing Agency released the NEET 2022 results, the most extensive exam ever held in India. 17,64,571 pupils in total received their results late on September 7th. Over 1 lakh of the 18.72 lakh registered candidates that made up the total skipped the exam. However, there were more applicants than ever before. 9,93,069 of the students who showed up for the exam passed the medical entrance exam. Comparatively, 8,70,074 students passed the NEET test last year.