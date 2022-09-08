NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA declared the NEET UG Result 2022 on September 7, 2022. The list of the NEET 2022 Toppers has also been published by NTA on neet.nta.nic.in along with the NEET Result. According to the list, Tanishka from Haryana has earned the best All India Rank (AIR 1) and NEET Score. Tanishka took first place and scored 715 out of 720 in the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, or NEET 2022, which saw 18 lakh people enter. 9,93,069 candidates qualified for the NEET 2022 exam taking the overall percentage to 56.27%. To qualify for the Top 4, a total of 4 candidates had to receive a score of 715 out of 720.

When the National Eligibility and Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 results were released on Wednesday evening, Tanishka from Rajasthan took first place out of the 17.64 lakh applicants who took the medical entrance exam. Vatsa Ashish Batra of Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule of Karnataka respectively took second and third place. Notably, Tanishka's score (715) was the same as that of the people in the second, third, and fourth places. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022: NEET Results DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

NEET 2022: Topper’s List

There are 32 male applicants that made it into the top 50 candidates in India, while there are 18 female candidates who performed exceptionally well across the board. Rucha Pawashe (715) from Karnataka, Errabelly Sidharth Rao (711) from Telangana, Rishi Vinay Balse (710) from Maharashtra, Arpit Narang (710) from Punjab, Krishna SR (710) from Karnataka, Zeel Vipul Vyas (710) from Gujarat, and Haziq Parveez Lone (710) from Jammu and Kashmir are some other individuals who appeared in the top 10 nationally. Out of the total number of candidates who took the exam, 4,29,160 male and 5,63,902 female passed the NEET UG 2022.

Exam NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17, 2022. There were 18.72 lakh applicants in total, and it was stated that 95 percent of them showed up for the medical entrance exam. Candidates who pass the NEET exam can then start applying for counselling, which is anticipated to start this month.