NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG-2022 Results: Rajasthan's Tanishka bags 1st rank, 18 female candidates in top 50- Check full list of toppers here

NEET UG-2022 Results: Haryana's Tanishka has topped the undergraduate medical entrance examination NEET 2022 by scoring 715 out of 720 marks, check the full toppers list below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG-2022 Results: Rajasthan's Tanishka bags 1st rank, 18 female candidates in top 50- Check full list of toppers here

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA declared the NEET UG Result 2022 on September 7, 2022. The list of the NEET 2022 Toppers has also been published by NTA on neet.nta.nic.in along with the NEET Result. According to the list, Tanishka from Haryana has earned the best All India Rank (AIR 1) and NEET Score. Tanishka took first place and scored 715 out of 720 in the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, or NEET 2022, which saw 18 lakh people enter. 9,93,069 candidates qualified for the NEET 2022 exam taking the overall percentage to 56.27%. To qualify for the Top 4, a total of 4 candidates had to receive a score of 715 out of 720.

When the National Eligibility and Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 results were released on Wednesday evening, Tanishka from Rajasthan took first place out of the 17.64 lakh applicants who took the medical entrance exam. Vatsa Ashish Batra of Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule of Karnataka respectively took second and third place. Notably, Tanishka's score (715) was the same as that of the people in the second, third, and fourth places. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022: NEET Results DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

NEET 2022: Topper’s List

There are 32 male applicants that made it into the top 50 candidates in India, while there are 18 female candidates who performed exceptionally well across the board. Rucha Pawashe (715) from Karnataka, Errabelly Sidharth Rao (711) from Telangana, Rishi Vinay Balse (710) from Maharashtra, Arpit Narang (710) from Punjab, Krishna SR (710) from Karnataka, Zeel Vipul Vyas (710) from Gujarat, and Haziq Parveez Lone (710) from Jammu and Kashmir are some other individuals who appeared in the top 10 nationally. Out of the total number of candidates who took the exam, 4,29,160 male and 5,63,902 female passed the NEET UG 2022.

Exam NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17, 2022. There were 18.72 lakh applicants in total, and it was stated that 95 percent of them showed up for the medical entrance exam. Candidates who pass the NEET exam can then start applying for counselling, which is anticipated to start this month.

 

Live Tv

NEET UG 2022NEET UG Resultsneet answer key 2022NEET Results 2022neet.nta.nic.in 2022 answer keyNEETneet 2022neet 2022 answer keyneet 2022 answer key by ntaNEET answer keyneet official answer key 2022neet.nta.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?