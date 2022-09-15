NewsIndia
NEET SS RESULT 2022

NEET SS 2022 Result: NBE Results to be RELEASED TODAY on nbe.edu.in- Here’s how to download

NEET SS 2022 Result will be declared today, September 15, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the NEET SS exam will be able to check their scores for the same today, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET SS Result 2022: National Board of Examinations, NBE will be releasing the NEET SS 2022 Result today. According to the official announcement of the programme, the NEET SS Results will be released today, September 15, 2022. Candidates can view their NEET SS Results and scorecard on the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in, after they have been released.

The NEET Result for today's NEET Super Specialty exam will be available to those who took the exam. 15 September. Candidates should be aware that although the website includes a tab for results, the link to access them has not yet been activated.

NEET SS 2022 - Important Dates

NEET SS Result 2022 Today, September 15, 2022
Academic session commences October 1, 2022
Last date upto which students can be admitted, joined October 31, 2022

NEET SS Result 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NEET SS’ link available on the homepage 

Step 3. Choose the result PDF for the respective super speciality course.

Step 4. Find your NEET SS 2022 roll number.

Step 5. Check the marks and rank.

Step 6. Take a printout of the NEET SS 2022 list.

Candidates showed up for exams for 32 super specialities under the NEET SS 2022 Exam. In a total of 156 government, private, and deemed-to-be-university medical colleges, universities, judged to be medical schools, and Armed Forces Medical Service institutions, there are a combined 2,447 seats available for doctor of medicine (DM) and master of surgery (MCH) programmes.

 

