NEET SS 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the special mop-up round counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021. According to the MCC's schedule, the registration and choice locking process for the NEET SS special mop-up round counselling will begin on June 21, 2022. On June 25, 2022, the MCC will release the results of the NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling round. The complete schedule is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates can check over the official website.

"All NEET SS candidates are hereby informed that a special mop-up round for 930 remaining vacant seats will be conducted following the completion of two rounds of AIQ Super Speciality rounds and an additional round of counselling," the MCC said in a statement.

"The competent authorities have deliberated on the matter and decided that the qualifying percentile for the Super-Speciality course will be reduced to the 15th percentile from the current qualifying percentile for the special mop-up round," it added.

Counselling for the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round: Eligibility Criteria