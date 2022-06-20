NewsIndia
NEET SS 2021 COUNSELLING

NEET SS counseling 2021: MCC releases special mop-up round counseling schedule at mcc.nic.in- check details here

NEET SS 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct the special mop-up round for 930 remaining vacant seats for NEET SS 2021 on June 21, 2022.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
  • On June 25, 2022, the MCC will release the results of the NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling round
  • The complete schedule is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in
  • NEET SS special mop-up round counselling will begin on June 21, 2022

Trending Photos

NEET SS counseling 2021: MCC releases special mop-up round counseling schedule at mcc.nic.in- check details here

NEET SS 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the special mop-up round counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021. According to the MCC's schedule, the registration and choice locking process for the NEET SS special mop-up round counselling will begin on June 21, 2022. On June 25, 2022, the MCC will release the results of the NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling round. The complete schedule is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates can check over the official website. 

"All NEET SS candidates are hereby informed that a special mop-up round for 930 remaining vacant seats will be conducted following the completion of two rounds of AIQ Super Speciality rounds and an additional round of counselling," the MCC said in a statement. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: TN 10th result 2022 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in - direct LINK Here

"The competent authorities have deliberated on the matter and decided that the qualifying percentile for the Super-Speciality course will be reduced to the 15th percentile from the current qualifying percentile for the special mop-up round," it added.

NEET SS 2021, direct link to check the counselling session schedule

Counselling for the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates who have not taken any seats in previous rounds of AIQ or who have not taken any seats in State of Tamil Nadu counselling (in-service seats).
  • Candidates who did not register in previous rounds of AIQ can register and participate in the Special mop-up round of SS Counselling 2021 by paying a new security amount.
  • Candidates who participated in previous rounds of AIQ or counselling conducted by the State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) but were not assigned a seat.
  • Any candidate who has taken a seat in a previous round of AIQ or counselling conducted by the State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) will be ineligible to participate in the special mop-up round.

neet ss 2021 counsellingneet ss counsellingneet ss 2022mcc neet ss 2021MCCmcc neet ssNBEneet ss 2021 mop up roundneet ss result 2021neet ss 2021 seat matrix

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?