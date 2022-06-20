NEET SS counseling 2021: MCC releases special mop-up round counseling schedule at mcc.nic.in- check details here
NEET SS 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct the special mop-up round for 930 remaining vacant seats for NEET SS 2021 on June 21, 2022.
- On June 25, 2022, the MCC will release the results of the NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling round
- The complete schedule is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in
- NEET SS special mop-up round counselling will begin on June 21, 2022
Trending Photos
NEET SS 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the special mop-up round counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021. According to the MCC's schedule, the registration and choice locking process for the NEET SS special mop-up round counselling will begin on June 21, 2022. On June 25, 2022, the MCC will release the results of the NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling round. The complete schedule is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates can check over the official website.
"All NEET SS candidates are hereby informed that a special mop-up round for 930 remaining vacant seats will be conducted following the completion of two rounds of AIQ Super Speciality rounds and an additional round of counselling," the MCC said in a statement. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: TN 10th result 2022 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in - direct LINK Here
"The competent authorities have deliberated on the matter and decided that the qualifying percentile for the Super-Speciality course will be reduced to the 15th percentile from the current qualifying percentile for the special mop-up round," it added.
NEET SS 2021, direct link to check the counselling session schedule
Counselling for the NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round: Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates who have not taken any seats in previous rounds of AIQ or who have not taken any seats in State of Tamil Nadu counselling (in-service seats).
- Candidates who did not register in previous rounds of AIQ can register and participate in the Special mop-up round of SS Counselling 2021 by paying a new security amount.
- Candidates who participated in previous rounds of AIQ or counselling conducted by the State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) but were not assigned a seat.
- Any candidate who has taken a seat in a previous round of AIQ or counselling conducted by the State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) will be ineligible to participate in the special mop-up round.
More Stories