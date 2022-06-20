Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the SSLC today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu 10th results 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference that will be held at Anna Centenary Library. Tamil Nadu 10 th board result 2022 will be announced, students can check their TN SSLC results 2022 on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in from 12 PM onwards The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30 and over 9 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC Examination, this year.

Tamil nadu saw a fall in pass percentage in not only SSLC results but also HSC or TN 12th results 2022. The overall pass percentage is at a five-year low with 90.1% of students passing the exam. The number is not only lower than last two years when exams were not held but also less than in 2019 and 2018 when 95.2% and 94.5% of kids passed TN 10th exams.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Results: Here's how to check your TN 10th result 2022 online

Once announced, students can check their Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDGE- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on 'Submit', and your scorecard for Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and take a printout for future reference

A total of 9,12,620 students appeared for class 10 general exams. Of these 4,60,120 students were boys and 4,52,499 were girls. Pass percentage for class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu 90%. The results were announced by state education minister.In 2021, the TN 10th Board exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Students were promoted on the basis of internal assessment criteria set out by the government. The results were announced in the month of July. Around 9 lakh students appear for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams. Once declared, the results would be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

