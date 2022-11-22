NEET SS Counselling 2022 registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is scheduled to open the registration window for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2022. The dates for Rounds 1 and 2 of NEET SS Counseling have been issued by MCC as the schedule was recently made public. The schedule clearly states that registration will start on November 22 and that the application deadline is November 28. All interested applicants must visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in to register in order to apply for NEET SS Counseling. The NEET SS Seat allotment result 2022 will be made public on December 1 after the registration period closes on November 28. Concerned applicants must move through with the subsequent admissions procedure starting on December 2 after the release of the results.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Schedule

S.no. Events Date Round 1 Registration/ Payment November 22 to November 28 (upto 12 noon) Choice filling/ Locking November 25 to November 28 (upto 11:55PM)Choice-locking from 4PM of November 28 to 11:55PM of November 28 Processing of Seat allotment November 29 to November 30 Result 1-Dec-22 Reporting to the allotted institute December 2 to December 7, 2022 Round 2 Registration/ Payment December 9 to December 14 (upto 12 noon) Choice filling/ Locking December 10 to December 14 (upto 11:55 PM)Choice-locking from December 14 to 11:55PM of December 14 Processing of Seat allotment December 15 to December 16 Result 17-Dec-22

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

Step 1- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

Step 2-Filling out details in NEET SS 2022 application form

Step 3- Uploading the requisite documents and choosing the test centres

Step 4- Payment of the NEET SS application fee

Step 5- Taking a printout of the confirmation page

It should be mentioned that the NEET SS Counselling 2022 is being held based on the exam marks attained by the applicants. The National Board of Examinations, NBE, announced the NEET SS results in September. Candidates will be admitted to various DM/M.CH and DNB courses offered by the participating colleges through NEET SS Counselling.