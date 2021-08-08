NEET UG 2021: NTA makes important Announcement on eligibility criteria, age limit for BSc Nursing courses

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice regarding the NEET 2021 examination for BSc Nursing courses in which several details such as the eligibility criteria and the age requirement for admission have been revealed. NEET 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 12 and the last date to apply for the examination is August 10, 2021.

NTA has asked candidates to check the eligibility requirements for concerned institutes. The NTA has also stated that the minimum age for admission is “17 years as on 31 December of the year in which admission is sought.”

“…eligibility criteria are minimum as prescribed by INC. However, the Candidates seeking admission into B.Sc. (Nursing) course in various Nursing Colleges/Institutes is advised to check the eligibility criteria from the respective Colleges/Institutes/Deemed Universities. The NTA has no role in laying down eligibility conditions, the same are being communicated as per INC. This is an interim measure,” the NTA said in the statement

The agency also stated that to sit in the examination the candidate should have passed in the subjects of PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) and English individually and have an aggregate of a minimum of 45 percent in class 12. Students from state open school or Institute of Open School (NIOS) students with science subjects and English are also eligible to take admission into BSc Nursing.

“For a candidate belonging to SC/ST or Other Backward Classes (OBC), the marks obtained in PCB taken together in the qualifying examination be 40% instead of 45% as stated above,” NTA stated further.

Meanwhile, as per the reservation scheme, 3 percent of the seats will be reserved for Divyangjan (specially-abled) candidates – with a disability of locomotor to the tune of 40 percent to 50 percent of the lower extremity – and other eligibility criteria with regard to age and qualification will be same as other candidates.

