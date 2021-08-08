Karnataka becomes first state to issue order for implementation of NEP

New Delhi: Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday (August 7, 2021) claimed that Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to the implementation of National Education Policy-2020.

While issuing the order to implement the NEP-2020 with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022, Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, "With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020."

ALSO READ | Karnataka schools for class 9-12 to begin from August 23

CN Ashwath Narayan also added that the implementation will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP.

The meeting was also attended by Kumar Nayak, Additional chief secretary to higher education, Thimmegowda vice-chairman Karnataka higher education council, and other senior officials on Saturday.

Earlier on July 29, on the first anniversary of NEP Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analysing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3,5, and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Moreover, the state government is also planning to open the educational institutions in a phased manner. The government has decided to start physical classes for standard 9 and 10 and pre-university college students (class 11 and 12) from August 23. The classes will be held on alternate days.

(With ANI inputs)