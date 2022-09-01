NEET Answer Key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) released provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 on August 31. Candidates who have objections to the provisional answer key can send their feedback to NTA on neet.nta.nic.in. The window to do it will end tomorrow on September 2. Candidates can download the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Those who have appeared for NEET UG 2022 on July 17, can raise objections to the answer key till tomorrow, September 02(11:50 PM).

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Dates to Raise Objections

Challenge Start Date: 31 August 2022

Answer Key Challenge End Date: 02 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Here is how to Raise Objection

Go to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'NEET UG answer key challenge' link

Select the desired test booklet code

Key in the application number and date of birth

Proceed to raise objections by filling the form as instructed

Pay the objection fees and submit the form.

Download the NEET answer key challenge receipt for future reference.

NEET Result 2022

NEET UG 2022 Results will be declared once the objections raised by the candidates are taken into consideration. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared by September 07, 2022.