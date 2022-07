NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the NEET answer soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released today, July 29 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited.

NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Once released, candidates can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available

NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can challenge the responses paying the applicable fee on NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in. For each challenged answer, there is an objection filing fee of Rs 200. This fee is non-refundable even if the authorities accept the challenge