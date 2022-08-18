NewsIndia
NEET UG EXAM

NEET UG 2022: Answer key not TODAY, students demand official update from NTA- Details here

NTA will not release the NEET 2022 answer key today, scroll down for the details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG 2022: According to certain media reports the National Testing Agency will not release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, August 18. It will be released this week but not today accroding to the reports. Where as students are upset with the delay in answer key release. Candidates have expressed their opinion on social media platforms. Here are some of the tweets where students are asking for an official update on the answer key and result from the NTA.

NEET UG 2022: Students awaiting answer key reacts on TWITTER

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to download

- Visit the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click submit.

- Download the answer key and calculate score.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still, the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter- READ HERE

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

 

