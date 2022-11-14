NEET UG 2022 Counselling: AYUSH Round 1 counselling registration ends TODAY at aaccc.gov.in- Here’s how to register

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the round 1 application process of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 counselling today, November 14. Candidates who meet the requirements for NEET can register on the official website, aaccc.gov.in, until 3 PM. The stated timetable states that the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 seat allocation results will be made public on November 17 and that the selected applicants will be required to report between November 18 and November 24. Admission will be awarded to AYUSH programmes in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy on the basis of AYUSH NEET UG counselling, preferences expressed, seat availability, reservation requirements, and other reasons.

AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

Go to the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Select ‘UG counselling’ and click on ‘New registration’ link

Then, fresh candidates need to click on ‘New candidate registration’ and registered aspirants can log in to complete registration

Read the instructions carefully and enter roll number, NEET application number, mother’s name, date of birth and security code

Login using the roll number and password sent to the registered number and email

Complete the counselling registration by entering personal, educational, NEET UG exam, communication details and uploading the scanned images

Pay the NEET counselling registration fee in online mode using credit/debit cards or net banking, as per the category

Verify the details filled and take a printout of the registration confirmation page

There will be one mop-up and one stray vacancy round after the second round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling. Registration for Round 2 will start on December 1.