NEET UG 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 will be held today, on July 17, 2022 for all the registered candidates. National Testing Agency, NTA will be conducting the NEET 2022 exam for nearly 18 lakh candidates across the country. More details are also available on the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. NEET UG 2022 exam timings are 2 pm to 5:20 pm for all candidates and there is no other slot. While the NEET exam is being held in 497 cities across the country, it is also being conducted in 14 cities outside India. The rules and exam day guidelines for NEET 2022 remain alike for students in and outside India.

While NEET 2022 is being held as per schedule, before this, the country witnessed a wave of NEET UG postponement demands. From social media to the court of law, everywhere demands to postpone NEET 2022 exam were raised. However, the authorities decided to conduct the NEET UG exam as per schedule today.

NEET UG 2022: Important Instructions For Candidates

- Candidates must reach the exam centre at the time indicated against reporting/ entry time at the centre in the admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gate closing time.

- No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the date and timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/ her Admit Card.

- Candidates must bring the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card along with a passport-sized photograph(same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) – 2022 Examination.

- Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/VoterID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government.

- One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proformadownloaded with the Admit Card. The proforma with Post Card size photograph shall be handed over to the Invigilator in the Examination Hall.

- As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, candidates should not leave the Room/Hall without handing over their OMR Sheets to the invigilator on duty.

NEET UG 2022: Reporting Time

- As per the Agency, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM. Seating will be allowed by 1:15 PM. All instructions will be given from 1:20 to 1:45 PM.

- If candidates are wearing a customary dress, they need to report at the allotted Examination centre latest by 12:30 pm on the day of the examination.

NEET UG 2022: Dress Code

- Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted.

- Shoes are not permitted.

- Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

NEET UG 2022: Important details

- Exam Duration: 3 hours 20 minutes

- The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.