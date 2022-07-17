CISCE Class 10th results LIVE: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam result 2022 will be declared today Sunday, July 17 at 5 pm, the Board has announced. Once declared, students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Lakhs of students are waiting for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results, and at least for Class 10 students, the wait seems to be finally over. The students must keep their admit cards ready to check the class 10th results as without admit cards, the students would not be able to access their ICSE and ISC result 2022.

CISCE board has conducted the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board exams in two semesters. The ICSE 10th exams 2022 for semester 1 was held from November 15 to December 6, 2021. The ICSE 10th result 2022 for semester 1 was released on February 7, 2022. The ISC Class 12 Result is yet to be declared and will be announced soon. However, students are advised to keep checking the website for more updates.