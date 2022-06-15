NEET UG 2022: NTA reopens correction window for candidates; check details here

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency has reopened the online correction session for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 application form (NTA). The correction window will be open from 14 to 16 June (up to 9 PM). Applicants who want to edit their applications can do so by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the last date to make corrections was initially 27 May but it is now extended to 16 June. "In continuation of the Public Notice dated 24 May 2022, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates to correct/change their Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022," said NTA in the official statement.

The candidates who had not been able to mention their actual category correctly while filling up the NEET UG online application form can make the correction themselves and upload the scanned copy of the certificate.

Here are the steps candidates can follow to make corrections in their form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Correction for NEET(UG)-2022”.

Step 3: Sign in using your login credentials including the application number and password.

Step 4: Make the corrections and proceed with the fee payment.

Step 5: Submit your form and save it for future reference.

Eligibilty Criteria for appearing in NEET UG:

- The candidates who want to take the NEET UG exam should be of at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or should have turned 17 before 31 December of the year of the admission to the first year of the undergraduate medical courses.

- Candidates who have appeared in Chemistry, Physics, English and Biology/Biotechnology board exams in class 12 are eligible for the exam.

Here is the direct link to the correction window for Candidates to make changes: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20220614193028.pdf