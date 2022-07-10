NEET UG 2022: NEET aspirants across the country are demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 exam. With just one week left in the medical entrance exam, students are stirring online campaigns demanding postponement of NEET through social media and urging PM Narendra Modi to look into the matter. Recently, students submitted a 19-page memorandum to the education ministry containing issues faced by the NEET aspirants regarding the schedule of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 and their major demands. Official information on the NEET UG 2022 is awaited.

While students are anxious about the fate of NEET-UG 2022 exams, the latest media reports suggest that officials from the education ministry have held a meeting regarding the postponement of the NEET-UG 2022 exams. However, the conclusion of the meeting has not been revealed.

Me and @ActivistSukhpal ji has done what ever we can do from our side. Sukhpal ji is doing hard work for all of you. Now everything is up to Govt. #NEET2022 #NEET #NEETUG2022Aspirants #NEETUGChaloMODIJIAwas pic.twitter.com/vCZ5E8BKjO — Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) July 9, 2022

Students protesting on microblogging site Twitter are demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 for at least 40 days citing several reasons including the clash of NEET exam schedule with CUET. Students claim that the Counselling for NEET UG 2021 ended in May and NEET UG 2022 is scheduled for July 17 which gave less than 3 months to prepare for the exam. Students also say that the CBSE 12th board exams were concluded on June 15 leaving aspirants with just 1 month to prepare for the NEET 2022 exam.

It is pertinent to note that the NTA has already released the advance intimation slip for NEET UG 2022 providing the information about the exam cities allotted to the students. Notably, more than 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022, making it the highest ever registration number in recent times. This time the number of aspirants is 2.5 lakh students more than the last time. Students must notice that no official information has been shared regarding the postponement of NEET-UG 2022 hence they must not waste their time on fake news as NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022.

