NEET UG 2022: Students demand second attempt trends #NEETUGSECONDATTEMPT on twitter, amid NEET results- read details here

NEET aspirants are running a movement on social media, especially on Twitter, and asking for another attempt or re-NEET.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • NEET UG exam took place on 17 July 2022
  • This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG exam
  • NTA has not issued any statement on second attempt for NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Some students are demanding re-NEET following the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper while some want the NTA to conduct a re-exam for the medical entrance test to improve their scores. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter.

NEET aspirants are running a movement on social media, especially on Twitter, and asking for another attempt or re-NEET. Meanwhile, NTA has not issued any statement on re-exam for NEET and is expected to release the answer key and results for NEET soon. 

NEET UG 2022: Students have stated these reason for demanding second attempt

The students have referred to a lack of adequate time for preparation as the reason for their demand. Also, they have pointed out that JEE Aspirants get two attempts for their exam why not us. Earlier, students demanded a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there was not enough time to prepare. They also claimed that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET.

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

