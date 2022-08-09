NewsIndia
JEE Main 2022: #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll trends on twitter, Students to protest TOMORROW in Delhi- check out why

Since the release of the JEE Main Session 2 Results, students have been demanding a third attempt to the JEE Main 2022 exams. Students will be protesting in Delhi Demanding a third attempt. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:31 PM IST

JEE Main 2022: #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll trends on twitter, Students to protest TOMORROW in Delhi- check out why

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 for session 2. Candidates can check their JEE Main results on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. However, students are not happy with just two attempts and want another attempt for JEE main, as they are trending #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll on twitter with the hope that NTA will give candidates another attempt for JEE Main. Students have been demanding for a third attempt for the JEE Main examinations pointing out discrepancies in the response sheets, technical glitches in the session 2 of the exams.All India Students Union and JEE Main candidates will be protesting in Jantar Mantar on August 10, 2022 demanding justice for the aspirants. The students will be protesting at Jantar Mantar from 7 AM to 11 AM. 

Students are trending #JEEMainthirdattemptforall on twitter they have stated some reasons to conduct third attempt. Students have expressed thier opinion on 3rd attempt on twitter.

- Technical faults during the exam

- Wrong response sheets displayed

- No proper gap between attempts

JEE Main Result 2022: Here is how to check the result

- Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below

- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”

- In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth

- Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1  result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam was conducted from 25- 30 July in which over 6 lakh candidates had appeared. The final answer key is already published and results will be published soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1 on July 11. In session 1 examination 14 students secured 100 percentile of which 13 were male candidates.

