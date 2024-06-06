Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755644
NewsIndia
NEET UG CONROVERSY

NEET-UG 2024 Results: 67 Students Scoring 720/720 Hints At MASSIVE Discrepencies, Students And Parents Raise Objections

Parents have written letters to the National Testing Agency (NTA) who are seeking a thorough investigation into the alleged discrepancies in the results

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET-UG 2024 Results: 67 Students Scoring 720/720 Hints At MASSIVE Discrepencies, Students And Parents Raise Objections

The NEET-UG 2024 results, announced on Tuesday, have taken several students by surprise. Many objections have been raised as an unprecedented numbers of students, 67, have bagged the perfect score - 720 out of 720. Students have also pointed out other discrepancies in the statement issued by the agency. 

What's more concerning is that out of the total students bagging full marks, six have seat numbers from the same sequence. These six students are from Haryana, indicating the chance of them being from a same centre.
Parents have written letters to the National Testing Agency (NTA) who are seeking a thorough investigation into the alleged discrepancies in the results before the counselling commences. 

Moreover, scorecards of students scoring 718 and 719 are also being circulated on social media, which parents claim is impossible to achieve in the paper, when each NEET question carries four marks and one mark each is given for negative marking. The NTA, in a statement, said that they received few representations and court cases from NEET candidates raising concerns of loss of time during the exam held on May 5.

"Such cases/representations were considered by NTA and the normalisation formula, which has been devised and adopted by the apex court in a judgement from 2018, to address the loss of time faced by candidates. The loss of time was ascertained and such candidates were compensated with grace marks. So their marks can be 718 or 719 too," said the statement.

.An NTA official said that more students scored higher marks due to the normalisation process and also because the physics and chemistry sections were relatively easier and as per NCERT books. This was done to address equity and also to discourage coaching mafia, said the official.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?