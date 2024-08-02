Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772963
NewsIndia
NEET-UG ROW

NEET-UG Row: SC Says No ‘Systemic’ Breach But NTA Must Avoid ‘Flip Flop’

The Supreme Court issued a directive to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent any further ‘flip-flops' concerning the NEET-UG 2024 exam on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET-UG Row: SC Says No ‘Systemic’ Breach But NTA Must Avoid ‘Flip Flop’ Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a directive to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent any further ‘flip-flops' concerning the NEET-UG 2024 exam on Friday. The court said that such inconsistencies in a national examination are detrimental to students' interests. 

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has mandated that the expert committee rectify the deficiencies in the NEET-UG exam system. 

The Supreme Court was explaining its decision not to cancel the 2024 NEET-UG medical entrance exam, despite ongoing controversies over alleged paper leaks and other irregularities. 

SC said it didn't cancel NEET-UG exam as there was no systematic breach of sanctity but NTA must avoid ‘flip-flop'. The apex court said that the paper leak was restricted to Patna and Hazaribagh. 

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also said the expert committee must rectify the deficiencies in the exam system.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?
DNA Video
DNA: Toll road or pothole road - what will you choose?
DNA Video
DNA: ..So why is there a ruckus over the caste of Politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Where Hindu children 'disappear' from madrasa?