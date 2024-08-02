NEET-UG Row: SC Says No ‘Systemic’ Breach But NTA Must Avoid ‘Flip Flop’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a directive to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent any further ‘flip-flops' concerning the NEET-UG 2024 exam on Friday. The court said that such inconsistencies in a national examination are detrimental to students' interests.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has mandated that the expert committee rectify the deficiencies in the NEET-UG exam system.

The Supreme Court was explaining its decision not to cancel the 2024 NEET-UG medical entrance exam, despite ongoing controversies over alleged paper leaks and other irregularities.

SC said it didn't cancel NEET-UG exam as there was no systematic breach of sanctity but NTA must avoid ‘flip-flop'. The apex court said that the paper leak was restricted to Patna and Hazaribagh.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also said the expert committee must rectify the deficiencies in the exam system.

This is a developing story.