NEET UG Counselling 2022: NMC releases MBBS academic calendar at nmc.org.in- Check schedule and other details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the NMC academic calendar 2022-23, classes for MBBS 1st year students will commence from November 15, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Oct 13, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued the academic calendar for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. According to the NMC's academic schedule for 2022–2023, the first-year MBBS batch's lessons will be held from November 15, 2022, until December 15, 2023. The first year of the professional course will include instruction in Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry for the students. On December 16, 2023, the MBBS program's second year will begin.

The first and second-year MBBS batches last for 13 months each. The associated universities of the individual colleges may choose their own vacation and exam dates in accordance with the academic sessions, according to NMC's statement. ALSO READ: UGC NET History paper leak: NTA issues official notice denying allegations after students protest

MBBS Batch 2022-23 Academic Calendar

MBBS Year Session Dates
MBBS 1st year November 15, 2022 to December 15, 2023
MBBS 2nd Year December 16, 2023 to January 15, 2025
MBBS 3rd Year (Part 1) January 16, 2025 to November 30, 2025
MBBS 4th Year (Part 2) December 2023 to May 2027
Internship June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2028
PG 1-Jul-28

guidelines in addition to the MBBS dates. The NMC has mandated that additional tests be held one month after the regular exams and that the results be made public within 15 days of the exam. Additionally, there won't be any additional batches.

