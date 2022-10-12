UGC NET History paper leak: NTA issues official notice denying allegations after students protest- Details here

UGC NET: National Testing Agency has released a notification refuting the rumours of a paper leak. As per the notification, NTA has rejected the claims of leakage of History paper of UGC NET. The testing organisation has “vehemently denied” the leakage of paper as claimed in a few tweets and a YouTube video. NTA tweeted, “This is to bring to the notice of general public that a fake tweet and a YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History (06) paper Shift-II, UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles conducted on 10-10-2022. NTA vehemently denies this allegation regarding leakage of question paper of History (06) paper Shift-II. It is clarified that there is no leak of question paper.

The agency further said the format circulating on social media is not the same that had been delivered.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA) protested and demanded removal of NTA's contract to conduct examinations on. Moreover, Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Association (JNUSU) demanded a re-conduct of the exam and to form a committee to investigate the paper leak and take action accordingly.

Activists from the Student Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA) were seen entering the UGC building with banners saying “repeal NTA’s contract of conducting exams” in videos and pictures shared on social media.

Earlier, in December 2021, The UGC NET Hindi exam paper leak lead to arrest of CRPF constable who circulated the UGC NET question paper on WhatsApp around six hours before the exam was supposed to begin. The constable was able to get hold of 150 UGC NET candidates to forward the leaked question paper.