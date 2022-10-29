NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 ends TODAY, check latest updates here mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 reporting window today. Candidates can report to their allotted college for round 1 till 4 pm today. Candidates who have been alloted seats and are reporting to the colleges are required to carry the following documents

NEET UG Counseling 2022: List of important Documents for reporting

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Allotment Letter

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

NEET UG 2022 Result/ Rank letter

Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10th Certificate

Class 12th Certificate, Marks Sheet

Eight Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form

Identity proof (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

Caste certificate (If applicable)

PwD certificate (If applicable)

EWS Certificate (If applicable)

MCC extended the deadline to October 29. "To facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 up to 04:00 P.M of 29.10.2022," read the official notification. MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling registration for the NEET UG round 2 from November 2 to 7, 2022.