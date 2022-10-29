NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 ends TODAY, check latest updates here mcc.nic.in
MCC will end the reporting process for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 today, scroll down for important details.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 reporting window today. Candidates can report to their allotted college for round 1 till 4 pm today. Candidates who have been alloted seats and are reporting to the colleges are required to carry the following documents
NEET UG Counseling 2022: List of important Documents for reporting
- NEET UG Counselling 2022 Allotment Letter
- NEET UG 2022 Admit Card
- NEET UG 2022 Result/ Rank letter
- Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)
- Class 10th Certificate
- Class 12th Certificate, Marks Sheet
- Eight Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form
- Identity proof (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)
- Caste certificate (If applicable)
- PwD certificate (If applicable)
- EWS Certificate (If applicable)
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule
MCC extended the deadline to October 29. "To facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 up to 04:00 P.M of 29.10.2022," read the official notification. MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling registration for the NEET UG round 2 from November 2 to 7, 2022.
