NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to fill choices here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee have started the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice filling. The selection period opened on November 3 and will end on November 8, 2022. Candidates can review and complete the options on the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. According to the official announcement, the various Universities/Institutes may verify internal candidates from November 7 to November 8, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to fill choices

Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through the simple steps given below:

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the choices and click on submit.

Your choices have been submitted and locked.

The processing of seat allocation will take place from November 9 to 10, 2022. The results of the seat allocation will be made public on November 11, 2022.