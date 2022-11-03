topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to fill choices here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the official notice, the verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes can be done from November 7 to November 8, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to fill choices here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee have started the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice filling. The selection period opened on November 3 and will end on November 8, 2022. Candidates can review and complete the options on the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. According to the official announcement, the various Universities/Institutes may verify internal candidates from November 7 to November 8, 2022. 

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to fill choices

Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 link on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the choices and click on submit.
  • Your choices have been submitted and locked.

NEET UG Counselling 2022; direct link here

The processing of seat allocation will take place from November 9 to 10, 2022. The results of the seat allocation will be made public on November 11, 2022.

 

Live Tv

NEET PG Counselling 2022NEET PG 2022NEET Counselling 2022NEET PG Counsellingcounselling net pg 2022mcc neetmcc neet pgneet pg choice fillingneet pg 2023NEET PG Resultmcc neet pg 2022neet pg registration

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?