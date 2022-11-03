NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to fill choices here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the official notice, the verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes can be done from November 7 to November 8, 2022, scroll down for more details.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee have started the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice filling. The selection period opened on November 3 and will end on November 8, 2022. Candidates can review and complete the options on the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. According to the official announcement, the various Universities/Institutes may verify internal candidates from November 7 to November 8, 2022.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to fill choices
Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through the simple steps given below:
- Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 link on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Fill the choices and click on submit.
- Your choices have been submitted and locked.
NEET UG Counselling 2022; direct link here
The processing of seat allocation will take place from November 9 to 10, 2022. The results of the seat allocation will be made public on November 11, 2022.
