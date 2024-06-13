NEET-UG Results Row: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Denies Paper Leak; Congress Says...

NEET-UG Results Row: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday refuted any allegations of paper leaks in NEET UG 2024 examinations. He said that there is no evidence of paper leak in the medical entrance exam.

Talking to the reporters, Pradhan said, "NEET-UG has not shown any indication of a document leak. The NTA is a very credible body; the allegations of corruption against it are unfounded."

He further added that as the matter is in the Supreme court the apex body we will abide by its decision. Pradhan claimed that he will ensure that no student is at disadvantage.

Meanwhile, an SC-monitored investigation into the NEET UG matter was demanded by the Opposition. Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed the party's stance, criticizing the BJP government's handling of the ongoing NEET issue as irresponsible and insensitive.

He highlighted the need for an impartial inquiry into the scandal, which has impacted 24 lakh aspirants, stating that an investigation conducted by the NTA would lack objectivity and suggesting the removal of its chairperson. Gogoi made these remarks at a press conference held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to invalidate the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks. This decision comes in response to allegations of unfair means during the examination process.

The Centre also said that an option will be given to only these students to take re-test on June 23. For candidates opting out of the re-examination, results will be recalculated based on their original scores without grace marks.