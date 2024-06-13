Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757382
NewsIndia
NEET UG RESULTS 2024

NEET-UG Results Row: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Denies Paper Leak; Congress Says...

NEET-UG Results Row: Dharmendra Pradhan refuted allegations of paper leaks in medical entrance examinations, while Congress demands SC monitored probe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET-UG Results Row: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Denies Paper Leak; Congress Says...

NEET-UG Results Row: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday refuted any allegations of paper leaks in NEET UG 2024 examinations. He said that there is no evidence of paper leak in the medical entrance exam.  

Talking to the reporters, Pradhan said, "NEET-UG has not shown any indication of a document leak. The NTA is a very credible body; the allegations of corruption against it are unfounded." 

He further added that as the matter is in the Supreme court the apex body we will abide by its decision. Pradhan claimed that he will ensure that no student is at disadvantage. 

Meanwhile, an SC-monitored investigation into the NEET UG matter was demanded by the Opposition. Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed the party's stance, criticizing the BJP government's handling of the ongoing NEET issue as irresponsible and insensitive.  

He highlighted the need for an impartial inquiry into the scandal, which has impacted 24 lakh aspirants, stating that an investigation conducted by the NTA would lack objectivity and suggesting the removal of its chairperson. Gogoi made these remarks at a press conference held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. 

The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to invalidate the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks. This decision comes in response to allegations of unfair means during the examination process.  

The Centre also said that an option will be given to only these students to take re-test on June 23. For candidates opting out of the re-examination, results will be recalculated based on their original scores without grace marks. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Yogi's new plan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
DNA Video
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
DNA Video
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Asked to pay toll, bulldozer driver razes booth
DNA Video
DNA: Four US college instructors were stabbed in China
DNA Video
DNA: Why uproar over hijab again?
DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results