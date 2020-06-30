Negligence of dead bodies: Delhi has shortage of medical staff; High Court told

New Delhi: The AAP-led government on Monday (June 29) submitted the Delhi High Court that the Delhi government has a shortage of medical staff. The court was hearing the case related to negligence dead bodies of COVID-19 patients in the capital.

The Delhi government also said that it has so far lost four doctors due to COVID-19, and several other doctors and medical staff are infected with the coronavirus. So, this is not the right time to file a complaint against the Delhi government.

Earlier, the Court has expressed concern over the delay in the cremation of COVID-19 victims and made the observation that more cremation infrastructure is urgently needed in the national capital.

A contempt case was filed in the High Court against the Delhi government on the negligence of the bodies. The petitioner has submitted that despite the court's order for the disposal of dead bodies, the same is not being followed due to this the contempt plea has been filed against the Delhi government as well as Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Advocate Awadh Kaushik told the court that the Delhi government had submitted before the High Court that the cases related to the negligence of dead bodies would not come, but pictures have once again that the dead bodies are lying in the corridor in the hospital ward where patients are being admitted.

The petitioner sought to draw the attention of the court that the Delhi government is not following the court order, therefore, a contempt case must be slapped on the state government as well as medical director of the hospital.

The Delhi government's lawyer, however, told the court that a similar case would be heard by the Supreme Court on July 20. After this, the High Court deferred its hearing till July 29.