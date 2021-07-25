Neighbourhood first: India delivers 200 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Bangladesh

New Delhi: Keeping with India’s Neighbourhood First policy, Indian Railways on Saturday (July 25, 2021) delivered medical oxygen to Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic. External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar took to Twitter to inform about the delivery. "Neighbourhood First delivers again. Oxygen Express from India arrives in Bangladesh," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

This is the first time in history, Indian Railways delivered 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh. Over 10 containers were sent via the Oxygen Express.

"Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to neighbouring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Benapole, Bangladesh," said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Neighbourhood First delivers again. Oxygen Express from India arrives in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/1l06pFxmHb — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 24, 2021

The Oxygen Express with 10 containers departed from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Saturday and is expected to reach Benapol in Bangladesh tomorrow. The loading of 200 MT of LMO in 10 containers was completed at 09:25 am.

"It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on April 24, 2021, to provide respite to Indian states requiring medical Oxygen. More than 35000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalised," it added.

Till now, the Oxygen Express trains have delivered over 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states and union territories in the country. Since it started operations on April 24, 2021, around 480 such trains have carried 36,841 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.

