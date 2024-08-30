External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said that there is no country in the world which doesn't have challenges with neighbours. Dr Jaishankar said that neighbours are always a conundrum. Speaking during an event in Delhi, Jaishankar gave his two cents on Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan and Afghanistan and their relations with India amid changing political equations.

If we are looking at conundrums, for every country in the world, neighbours are always a conundrum. Because neighbouring relationships are of utmost difficulty for every country in the world. They can never be solved. They are continuing relationships which always grow up problems. Tell me which country is there that doesn't have challenges with neighbours," said Jaishankar.

'Era Of Uninterrupted Dialogue With Pakistan Over': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the era of free talks with Pakistan has ended. "The era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences. So far as J&K is concerned, Article 370 is done. So, the issue is what kind of relationship we can contemplate with Pakistan...What I do want to say is that we are not passive, and whether events take a positive or a negative direction, either way, we will react," said Jaishankar.

'Lack Of Consistency In Relation With Maldives': Jaishnkar

Speaking about Maldives, Jaishankar said, "There have been ups and downs in our approach to Maldives...There is a certain lack of consistency here. It is a relationship in which we are very deeply invested and there is a recognition in the Maldives that this relationship is a steady force when they are getting into choppy waters where their own prospects are concerned as far as economic challenges."

'Political Changes In Bangladesh Can Be Disruptive': Jaishankar

On the violence and change of government in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "It is natural we will deal with the government of the day. We have to recognise that there have been political changes and they can be disruptive. Clearly, here we have to look for mutuality of interest."

Speaking on Afghanistan, Jaishankar says, "On a societal level, people-to-people relations are strong...Today after reviewing our Afgan policy, we are very clear eye about our interest...We are not confused by inherited wisdom that is before us...We must appreciate that Afghanistan with the presence of America is very different than Afghanistan without the presence of America..."