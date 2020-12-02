NEP-2020: Centre forms task force on imparting technical education in Mother Tongue

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday (December 2) set up a task force for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education in Mother Tongue. The task force, set up under the chairmanship of Higher Education Secretary, will submit its report in a month after taking suggestions from various stakeholders, according to an official statement.

The decision was taken by the Education Minister at a high-level meeting on imparting technical education in Mother Tongue. Secretary Higher Education, Amit Khare, IIT Directors, Academicians, and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and deliberate regarding the implementation of NEP- 2020, the statement said.

Pokhriyal said that the meeting today is a step in the direction towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that students may pursue professional courses such as medicine, engineering, law, etc in their mother tongue.

"No language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of Technical Education due to lack of knowledge of English language," he added.

He further said that all the stakeholders are taking concerted efforts to ensure effective implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.