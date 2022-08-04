NEP 2022: In accordance with #NEP2020, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is being developed. The "Digital Survey for National Curriculum" is an opportunity for parents, educators, students, and members of the community to participate and influence the outcome of this extensive public consultation process. People can take part in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC) to contribute to the development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The purpose of the survey is to gather ideas and opinions from the general population.

As per the latest information provided by the Ministry of Education says that, "National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is being formulated in line with #NEP2020. The parents, teachers, educators, students and community are invited to take part in 'Digital Survey for National Curriculum' and contribute to the success of this massive public consultation process. Participate in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC) and do your bit for the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The survey is aimed at collecting suggestions and feedback from the public at large. Take the survey here: https://ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in.

NEP 2022 Digital Survey: Here’s how you can participate

Visit the link provided by Ministry of Education i.e. ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in

Select the language and click on ‘next’.

Select the State and click on next, click on ‘Start survey’.

A new page will appear which will be redirected to the survey page.

10 questions will be available related to the curriculum.

The survey will be saved successfully.

What is NEP?

The NEP was launched by the government on July 29, 2020 with an aim to transform India’s education system in alignment with the futuristic needs, while making it “rooted in Indianness”. In the last two years, the Union education ministry has already implemented several recommendations of the NEP 2020 in both school and higher education.







