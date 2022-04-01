Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba meets EAM S Jaishankar, FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Delhi

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday (April 1) met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Delhi.

The Nepalese PM, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived in Delhi along with his spouse Arzu Rana Deuba, Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, other ministers, secretaries and officials earlier today. This is Deuba's first visit to India after assuming charge as the Nepal PM in July last year for the fifth time. Deuba's last visit to India in his capacity as the Nepal prime minister was in 2017.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Delhi The Nepalese PM is on a three-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/OIriQv6IxM — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Welcoming the Nepal PM, EAM Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "A fond welcome to a special friend. PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba arrives in India for an official visit from 01-03 April 2022. This is his first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in July 2021."

Deuba also paid a visit to BJP national president JP Nadda at party headquarters in Delhi where the two leaders discussed strengthening the ties between their parties and talked about the historical relations between the two countries, sources told PTI.

The Nepal PM was welcomed by Nadda and the BJP's overseas affairs cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale among others.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and BJP national president JP Nadda meet at BJP headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7GzNLykCKS — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Deuba is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House and hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

Meanwhile, Nepal PM Deuba will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Nepali Temple also known as Shri Samrajeswar Pashupatinath Mahadev Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi during his three-day India tour. He will visit the Kashi Vishwanath corridor inaugurated by PM Modi in December of 2021.

