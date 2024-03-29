Advertisement
NET Score To Be Allowed For PhD Admissions, Says UGC

 This decision aims to streamline the admission process under the National Education Policy, eliminating the need for multiple entrance exams.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided that the National Eligibility Test (NET) score can be used by students for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by the different universities and the Higher Education Information System (HEIS). This decision aims to streamline the admission process under the National Education Policy, eliminating the need for multiple entrance exams.

"From the academic session 2024-2025, all universities can use NET scores for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by the different universities and HEIs. The NTA is working on launching the NET application process for the June 2024 session sometime next week," posted UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on X.

"The University Grants Commission conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) through the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NET is conducted twice a year, in June and December. Currently, the NET scores are used to award Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as eligibility for appointment as an assistant professor for those with a Master's degree," said an official notice by the UGC.

As per the notice, "Many universities conduct their entrance tests for admission to their PhD programmes, requiring the students to write multiple PhD entrance tests. To help the students with one national entrance test for PhD admissions as a part of implementing the National Education Policy 2020, the UGC constituted an expert committee to review the provisions of the NET."

"Based on the expert committee's recommendations, in its 578th Meeting held on March 13, 2024, the UGC has decided that from the academic session 2024-25, the NET score can be used for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by the different universities, HEIS," read the notice.

It further said that the result of the NET will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate to utilise the marks for admission to the PhD.

As per the notice, the JRF-qualified students are admitted into the PhD programme based on an interview as per the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022.

