Rohit Sardana

Netizens condole untimely demise of TV anchor Rohit Sardana due to COVID-19

TV journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana died from a heart attack on Friday (April 30). He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. 

Netizens condole untimely demise of TV anchor Rohit Sardana due to COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@_lokeshsharma

New Delhi: TV journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana died from a heart attack on Friday (April 30). He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. 

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet earlier. 

Soon after the news of his death spread, senior politicians, his media colleagues and netizens took to social media to offer condolences. Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar tweeted, “Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive & learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss.”

Many netizens also expressed shock at the sudden demise of the popular anchor and Rohit Sardana soon became the top trend on Indian Twitter. 

Sardana, who worked with Zee News, joined Aaj Tak in 2017 and, since then, he was hosting the debate show ''Dangal.''

Tags:
Rohit SardanaTV journalist Rohit SardanaRohit Sardana deadCOVID-19Coronavirus
