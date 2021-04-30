Netizens condole untimely demise of TV anchor Rohit Sardana due to COVID-19

New Delhi: TV journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana died from a heart attack on Friday (April 30). He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet earlier.

Soon after the news of his death spread, senior politicians, his media colleagues and netizens took to social media to offer condolences. Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar tweeted, “Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive & learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss.”

Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive & learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/Z0HBpJCn6w — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) April 30, 2021

Shocked and saddened to learn about untimely and sudden demise of senior journalist #RohitSardana ji. My deepest condolences to his family members, friends and colleagues, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uKi5OIFwEd — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) April 30, 2021

Many netizens also expressed shock at the sudden demise of the popular anchor and Rohit Sardana soon became the top trend on Indian Twitter.

#RohitSardana. The worst news so far is about a newsman himself — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 30, 2021

Deepest Condolences on passing away of #RohitSardana Sr. Journalist of #aajtak

Rest In Peace Si pic.twitter.com/SuEAaun0t9 — Ashutosh (@kingashu_786) April 30, 2021

It’s really shocking news about #RohitSardana sir

May his soul rest in peace @aajtak pic.twitter.com/Spiyxsr7hF — Ravi Kumar Meena (@RaviMeena1995) April 30, 2021

Sardana, who worked with Zee News, joined Aaj Tak in 2017 and, since then, he was hosting the debate show ''Dangal.''

