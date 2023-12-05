trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695615
MADHYA PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Never Been A Contender For Chief Minister's Post Before, Nor Am I Today: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

 While extending his gratitude to the public of the state for a clear mandate to the party, Chouhan said that he would always do whatever work the party gives him with his full dedication, capacity and honesty

|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 03:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The BJP leader also claimed that he considered himself fortunate to get the opportunity to work with PM Modi
  • Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday (December 3)
  • The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats
Never Been A Contender For Chief Minister's Post Before, Nor Am I Today: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his son Kartikey Chouhan (pic: ANI)

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh in the recent assembly polls, many senior party leaders eyeing the post of the chief minister. Amid this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he has never been a contender for the Chief Minister before nor is he one now. CM Chouhan remarked while speaking to ANI on Tuesday and he also extended gratitude to the public of the state for a clear mandate to the party. "I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity and honesty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader and I always felt proud and happy working with him," CM Chouhan said.

The BJP leader also claimed that he considered himself fortunate to get the opportunity to work with PM Modi. "I consider myself fortunate that PM Modi is our leader and I have got the opportunity to work with him. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built and we are the tools for building such an India. I have full faith that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will lead the world. As a worker, I have always dedicated myself to fulfilling this mission," Chouhan said.

Also Read: Telangana's New Chief Minister: Revanth Reddy To Bag Top Job In State? Sources Say This

He further said that he was grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for their love and support in the 2023 assembly elections. "I am deeply grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh that we have received their immense love and blessings in the assembly elections 2023. We have received unprecedented public support. Being a family member, we will continue to work for them. I am a party worker, and have tried to complete the work given to me by the party with complete honesty and integrity to the best of my ability," he added.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states. The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat in the state. 

