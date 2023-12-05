Telangana is all set to get a new chief minister. Despite its disappointing performance in the Hindi heartland and losses in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress party snatched a big win in Telangana, defeating K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). And now that the time has come for a new Chief Minister, it seems Anumula Revanth Reddy is all set to take charge. Sources say Rahul Gandhi has been in a meeting with Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary KC Venugopal, among others, and the decision is all but final. Sources also say Revanth Reddy might take oath on Wednesday or Thursday.

Who Is Revanth Reddy?

Revanth Reddy is married to veteran Congress leader Jaipal Reddy’s niece, Geetha. While the families were reportedly against the match initially, later they accepted the match. The couple has a daughter Nymisha, who is married to Satyanarayana, the son of G. Venkat Reddy, owner of Reddy and Reddy Motors.

Reddy was born on November 8, 1969, at Kondareddy Palli of Mahboobnagar district. He is a graduate of arts and has studied Bachelor of Arts from A. V. College, Osmania University. He was a member of the right-wing ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) while he was a student. After completing his studies, Revanth started a printing press.

Reddy has been a sharp critic of predecessor chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his party. He became the Telangana Congress chief in July 2021 and as his visibility increased, he was seen taking part in street protests on several issues against the ruling BRS government. Recently, he attacked KCR's son KTR saying, "I am on merit quota. He is on management quota/NRI quota. Everyone knows KTR as KCR's son. We have nothing to do with KTR. Our political fight is with KCR."

In the Legislative Assembly elections held in 2014 before the formation of Telangana, Revanth once again became the TDP candidate from Kodangal seat and once again defeated Gurunath Reddy, who was the TRS candidate this time. Their victory margin also doubled in this election. After this performance, TDP made Revanth the leader of the House. On August 25, 2017, TDP reportedly dismissed Revanth from this post after it was revealed that he was going to join Congress. Finally, on October 31, 2017, Revanth joined the Congress.