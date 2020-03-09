Never dreamt of joining forces, says Gauri Prasad Mahadik, wife of martyred Major Prasad Mahadik

New Delhi: Gauri Prasad Mahadik, wife of martyred Indian Army Major Prasad Mahadik, who is now an Army officer after the passing out ceremony on March 7, 2020 from Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai said that she never dreamt of joining the forces, but always wanted to be an officers wife.

Gauri said, "My dream was never to join the forces, I always wanted to be an officers wife. December 30, 2017, when I lost my husband, it was very difficult for me. I was clueless, what was going to be my life without him."

Her husband, Major Prasad Mahadik was killed at his shelter at the Indo-China border in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh in December 2017.

She added, "He always wanted me to be happy always. My motivation was to continue and join the forces. Finally, I’m here wearing his stars they are his stars only."

Gauri also credited her family for their support and said, "My family was very supportive, initially my mother and mother in law were a little skeptical but they accepted for my happiness."

The new Army officer also had a message for the youngsters, she said, "For the next generation who will be joining, this is the best profession and if you want to serve the country, come ahead do your training, be physically fit and just have a great career."

Gauri, who will now be inducted into the Indian Army cleared the examinations for the Service Selection Board (SSB) in 2019 and qualified for training at the OTA. She went through training that lasted 49 weeks starting from April 2019.

She also said, "For me its not a profession or a career as such. But today I have done it.”