It was feared that Moloy Ghatak would be called up after Abhishek Banerjee. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Moloy Ghatak to New Delhi on September 14 in connection with coal smuggling case. Earlier in July, the ED had summoned Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress MLA Sushanta Mahato from Baghmundi assembly constituency in Purulia district. They did not go then. So they were called again.

After the foundation day event of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad at Kolkata, ED summoned Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He himself did this apprehension. However, according to sources, Sushanta Mahato emailed the ED as the reason for his absence. But Moloy Ghatak did not tell anything to ED. ED has summoned Moloy Ghatak for the fifth time now.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed fear that the ED may summon Abhishek from the meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. And Abhishek himself said that they will do something in four-five days after this big rally. However, without taking much time, the ED summoned Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the coal case. According to ED sources, Abhishek was sent a summons by mail on August 28.

According to ED sources, Abhishek Banerjee has been called in Kolkata. A team is scheduled to arrive from New Delhi. However, no complaint has been received directly against Abhishek Banerjee. While investigating, some information has come to light. ED wants to question him for that. Therefore, those who investigated the coal scandal in Kolkata and carried out the investigation process will also be present there at the time of questioning.