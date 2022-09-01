The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in the court that Arpita Mukherjee is a 'relative' of Partha Chatterjee. Arpita's life insurance documents show Partha as Arpita's 'uncle', ED investigating officers claimed during the hearing of the case in a special court in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Ever since former state minister Partha and model-actress Arpita were arrested in connection with a 'scam' in the education sector, the ED has been claiming a 'close' relationship between the two. In a court hearing earlier this August, the ED's lawyer claimed that the 31 life insurance policies obtained by Arpita had Partha's name as a nominee. In Wednesday's hearing, the ED claimed that the life insurance company was also contacted to inquire about the life insurance policy of the assignee.

From there, the investigators gathered several pieces of information. In that document, Arpita nominated Partha as her 'uncle'. Not only that, Arpita's life insurance premium message was also coming to Partha's phone. The investigators claimed that it was known by checking the phone of the former minister. However, Partha's lawyer said, "According to life insurance rules, the nominee is never a beneficiary."

Incidentally, both Partha and Arpita are currently in jail custody. Now Partha is in the Presidency Jail. On the other hand, Arpita is lodged in the women's correctional facility in Alipore. On a recent plea by the Presidency Jail authorities, the judge barred Partha from appearing in court on security grounds. Therefore, Partha appeared through virtual hearing from the jail on Wednesday. Applying for bail, his lawyers claimed that no money or LIC has been recovered from their client's house so far. Even the bogus company which is being heard in the investigation, its ownership or shares are not in Partha's name. If so, where is the objection to bail? However, in the end, the judge ordered Partha to remain in jail for another 14 days.