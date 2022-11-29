'Never judge success by salary package': President Droupadi Murmu's advise to students

Kurukshetra (Haryana): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday attended the 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, advising students not to judge success by their salary packages. "Getting better salary packages is a good thing, but it does not mean that the student who does not get a good salary is less qualified," the President said, addressing the students. The President said the nature of jobs, as well as the basic needs of the people, were changing in the face of a technological revolution. "These changes are also challenging the existing methods of engineering. In view of the changes taking place due to a technological shift, it becomes very important that our technical institutions, including NIT Kurukshetra, become `future-ready`," she said.

The president added that NIT Kurukshetra is moving towards introducing futuristic courses such as artificial intelligence and data science, robotics and automation and industrial internet of things. She further noted that the institute has established a state-of-the-art `Siemens Centre of Excellence` where special emphasis is being laid on smart manufacturing, automation designs and e-mobility.

"It is a matter of pride that NIT Kurukshetra is the first NIT in North India and second in the country to establish such a centre," the President said. She also commended the contribution of Haryana and Punjab to the development of agriculture in the country." The progressive farmers of this region have made the green revolution possible by using modern technology and providing food security to the country. But today, increasing air and land pollution and depleting groundwater levels in the region have emerged as major problems," President Murmu said.

She added that the onus was on the institute to find technical solutions to these problems. The President said technology is not only a by-product of science and engineering but also has a social and political context. "We all have to move forward with the thought of `Technology for Social Justice`. We should make efforts so that the deprived class is not left behind in this. Technology should be used for building an egalitarian society," she said.

The President added that students should not be constrained by traditional notions of success and neither should they succumb to societal pressures. She urged them to choose a career that gives them satisfaction and a sense of meaning in life. Murmu also urged parents to motivate their children to strive for excellence, adding that in doing so, achievements will automatically come their way.