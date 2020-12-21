हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

New COVID-19 strain: Centre suspends all flights originating from UK to India; check details

Several European nations have shut off travel ties to the UK due to new strain of the coronavirus.

Play

The Centre on Monday announced a suspension of all flights originating from the United Kingdom to India until the end of the year, the aviation ministry said in a tweet. 

READ | New COVID-19 strain: Govt is alert, no need to panic, urges Harsh Vardhan

A number of European nations among others have shut off travel ties to the UK after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus was a danger to the country.

READ | New strain of coronavirus 'out of control' in UK; lockdown may be extended

The ban will come into effect on Tuesday night and all passengers arriving from the UK before then will be tested on arrival at airports, the ministry said. All the passengers arriving from the UK in flights that will land in India by 11.59 PM on Tuesday will undergo mandatory RT-PCR test at airports.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted, "Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours)."

It further tweeted, "This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period."

"As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from the UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned," it also said.

A number of countries like Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from December 20 (Sunday).

The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of the new strain in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

